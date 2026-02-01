007 - The World Is Not Enough (2000, N64)

007 - The World Is Not Enough ( known as 007 - Die Welt ist nicht genug in German-speaking, in

007 - Le monde ne suffit pas in French-speaking and 007 - El mundo nunca es suficiente in Spanish-spealing regions) is a first-person shooter developed by British company Eurocom Developments and published by Electronic Arts. It was only released in North America, Europe and Australia.



The game is based on the James Bond movie of the same name and follows its story.



The game is divided into missions based on parts of the movie. Each missions has several objectives to fulfill, and new objectives may occur over the course of the mission. If you fail an objective, you have to repeat the mission. You can jump, crouch and strafe, as well as taking aim mor carefully while standing still. Many weapons have two firing modes you can switch between. You can find obejcts like key cards which must be used in the right place (they are not used automatically), and you have a number of gadgets, like a safe cracker. There is also a watch with four different uses, like functioning as a stun gun or a grappling gun.

