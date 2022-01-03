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EP 144: Life and Death...It's All Relative
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This week we look at stories from the past that show humans living to be hundreds and in some cases even thousands of years old. Who were these people? Are the stories true? What happened that made human lifespans drop so drastically? Can we get to a place again where we can say we've been alive for centuries? Plus we discuss death, funerals and organized religion. All this and more on this week's Homewrecker Podcast!
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@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
Please check out:
https://homewreckerpodcast.supercast.com/
https://www.homewreckerpodcast.com
https://www.innerstandingshypnosis.com
https://www.tarotbymonique.com
https://www.etsy.com/shop/WondersByMonique?ref=shop_sugg
https://www.alexarionfitness.com
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/homewreckerpod
@MoniquePCHt
@THEAlexArion
@_MoniqueGisele_
Thanks for watching! Help spread the word about the Homewrecker Podcast by subscribing (it's free!) and liking our videos. We really appreciate your support!
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