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Is the God of Hinduism Blessing America?
The Berean Call
The Berean Call
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21 views • June 12, 2021
More about apostasy: https://www.thebereancall.org/topic/apostasy
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Apostasy Update # 12

You know, last week we did an overview of America, the Sorcerer’s New Apprentice: The Rise of New Age Shamanism. And I mentioned that Dave Hunt and I wrote it primarily for evangelical Christians to…the idea was to give them—give it to those they knew, pretty much their (maybe extended) family members and friends who were attracted to the New Age movement. Well, that was 32 years ago, and the New Age movement at the time had little impact on the church. Not so today. Today we have the contemplative movement, which has Christianized much of the beliefs and practices of Eastern mysticism. Its meditation is a mind-emptying technique that is contrary to biblical meditation, which is filling the mind with God’s Word, thinking deeply about its teachings. We have yoga classes taught in evangelical churches under the false belief that it’s simply, you know, an exercise program for health. No, it’s the principal spiritual practice of Hinduism. Yoga means “union,” and its goal is union with Brahman, the supreme spirit of Hinduism.

Carl, last week we pointed out that more than a few things entered the picture since Samuel Andrews penned his discerning words 120 years ago. I’d like to go over a number of those things. So what comes to mind for you?

GAME OF GODS
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b92908-game-of-gods-38811

AMERICAN: THE SORCERER'S NEW APPRENTICE:
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b60699-america-the-sorcerer-s-new-apprentice-36679

CHRISTIANITY AND ANTI-CHRISTIANITY IN THEIR FINAL CONFLICT
https://store.thebereancall.org/shop/product/b80186-christianity-and-anti-christianity-in-their-final-conflict-37799

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