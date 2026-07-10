Myth Memory and the Ruins of Babel

What if the Tower of Babel wasn't just a legend?





A real ancient structure may have inspired one of the Bible's most famous stories—but did archaeologists actually find the tower, or only clues that keep the mystery alive?





🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description and discover the truth behind the legend.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/7IQCVK1PlIsWbpjAtzJYqg?si=6f5289c2f7424a93





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