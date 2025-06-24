BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Allan Lichtman + Son Election Night; from Gloating to Meltdown -- Long + Barely Cut
Recharge Freedom
Recharge Freedom
354 followers
29 views • 1 day ago

Why are progressives always broke? Spoiler: It’s not just the $7 oat milk lattes! Join us for a wild, no-holds-barred rant diving into the hilarious hypocrisy of the woke wallet drain! From blowing cash on an ever-changing rainbow of “cause” flags (BLM, Pride, Ukraine, Palestine, oh my!) to torching American flags for clout, these folks are spending their way into poverty while preaching moral superiority. Add in those $120K degrees in “intersectional basket weaving” and a $2,800/month studio shared with a ferret named Che Guevara, and it’s no wonder they can’t afford a house! Laugh, cringe, and maybe cry as we expose the progressive dream: broke, flag-obsessed, and tweeting about capitalism’s failures in a Shein hoodie. Hit that like button, subscribe, and join the conversation—how many flags are TOO many?! #ProgressivePoverty #WokeBroke #CultureRant

Disclaimer: This is satire, folks—don’t burn your keyboard in protest!


Follow me on

X.com : https://x.com/RechargeFreedom

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/


Buy me a coffee:

Bitcoin donations: bc1qlh0kknjkjtem0qpdktrlnj0khdnxmrqkh8d77n

Locals: https://rechargefreedom.locals.com/ (Subscribe + pay if you like)


iranprogressivesisraelpalestinewarleftistflag burningwokepride flagamerican flaggaza stripiran warpalestinian causetrans flagiranian flagpalestine flagkafiyachickens for kfc
