04/08/2021 G-Translators Newsflash

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News Summary：
1、The National Health Commission Urges People To Live a “Frugal Life”, a Large Number of Public Hospital Budgets Tightened by 50 to 70%.
2、Blinken Declared Investigating the Source of the CCP Virus Thoroughly Is a Must.
3、The USS Roosevelt Strike Group Re-Enters the South China Sea To Carry Out “Routine Operations”.
4、U.S. To Discuss With Allies Over Beijing Winter Olympics.
5、GNEWS DIGEST： the “French Reporter” Propagated by the CCP To Praise Xinjiang Was a Former Anchor of CCTV.