HOW IS THE DOW 📈 AUTO-TUNE THE NEWS

Pam Bondi ends all opposition with an unassailable argument. Stream the track for your Dow parties: https://music.apple.com/us/album/how-is-the-dow-single/1878496222





the track & other goodies on our schmotreon: https://patreon.com/gregorybrothers

Other places to find us:

https://tiktok.com/@schmoyoho

https://instagram.com/gregorybrothers

https://twitter.com/gregorybrothers





produced with Michael Onufrak - https://m.youtube.com/channel/UCd3qb0dfIl709ImBY8QgjXg

& Aaron Beaumont - https://aaronbeaumont.com

mix by Aaron Beaumont





Song in the key of Db, sorry





Auto-Tune is a registered trademark of by Antares Audio Technologies





Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Q71Xb1Sd86M