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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 07-12-2021 WEF Cyber Polygon 2021 The Next Planned Attack
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60 views • July 12, 2021
Klaus Schwab and the World Economic Forum are among the group responsible for the scamdemic we are living through and as we know they are also behind Cyber Polygon. Cyber Polygon is about setting up the online world as a control mechanism for "governments" to control "citizens" but it is sold as keeping us safe! Let's see what we have to look forward to.
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Article Links:
https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/cybersecurity-clear-immediate-danger-society-klaus-schwab-cyber-polygon/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQg_fxHv7MY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0oZA1B3ooI
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/district-council-declares-germanys-first-141246091.html
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https://sociable.co/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/WEF-Great-Reset-Digital-ID-768x465.png
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Flote: https://flote.app/user/WakingtheFuture
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://sociable.co/government-and-policy/cybersecurity-clear-immediate-danger-society-klaus-schwab-cyber-polygon/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DQg_fxHv7MY
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-0oZA1B3ooI
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/district-council-declares-germanys-first-141246091.html
Thumbnail Link
https://sociable.co/wp-content/uploads/2020/11/WEF-Great-Reset-Digital-ID-768x465.png
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