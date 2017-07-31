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7/31/17 Interview With Ellen Booth Church: The Mandala Path of Liberation!
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29 views • January 04, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
7/31/17 You Are Free TV interviews Ellen Yeshe, world renowned educator and 30 year practitioner of Tibetan Buddhism in the lineage of Machig Lobdron and Lama Tsultrim Allione. 1st in the Female Wisdom Teachers series on YAFTV. Check out the links for Ellen's work below and please like, share, subscribe to receive more upcoming interviews in the FWT series! https://www.gryphonhouse.com/books/details/nurturing-next-generation-innovators http://www.im4ulearning.com https://www.ellenboothchurch.com
TO SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
paypal [email protected]
7/31/17 You Are Free TV interviews Ellen Yeshe, world renowned educator and 30 year practitioner of Tibetan Buddhism in the lineage of Machig Lobdron and Lama Tsultrim Allione. 1st in the Female Wisdom Teachers series on YAFTV. Check out the links for Ellen's work below and please like, share, subscribe to receive more upcoming interviews in the FWT series! https://www.gryphonhouse.com/books/details/nurturing-next-generation-innovators http://www.im4ulearning.com https://www.ellenboothchurch.com
TO SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
paypal [email protected]
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