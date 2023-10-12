Create New Account
Cannabis Jimmy says -We don't care about your point Fuck Head - One can only take so much Bull Shit coming from our Main Stream Media -Featured here is a Has been General and a Media Hack
PatriotsCannabisCo
185 Subscribers
151 views
Published Yesterday

So let's just carpet bomb the World and kill everybody.   And we have a Man in a Mask running the show.  And our Military has been horribly weakened by Woke people like Millie and Austin.

We could be up shit creek without a paddle and most people don't know what the fuck is going on.  I do

