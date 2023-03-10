Welcome To Proverbs Club.No Good Deed Goes Unpunished.
Proverbs 9:7 (NIV).
7) Whoever corrects a mocker invites insults;
whoever rebukes the wicked incurs abuse.
Proverbs Club Commentary.
Correcting the godless and the fool brings only derision.
Best to be civil and save your breath, when possible.
https://pc1.tiny.us/yc6w3jcx
#whoever #corrects #mocker #invites #insults #rebukes #wicked #incurs #abuse
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.