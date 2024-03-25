Create New Account
Song "Yesh Tikvah" An Epic Performance by Benny Friedman - A Jew's Faith in YAH! English subtitles in Description below (mirrored video)
Holiness Unto YAH
Published 16 hours ago

YAH'S Amightywind Ministry is an international outreach to both Jews & Gentiles, all races and nationalities with the True Gospel and Salvation in YAHUSHUA Ha MASHIACH, our Jewish Messiah and Soon Coming King of Kings please visit us at https://amightywind.com/home.html


Yesh Tikvah Song in English

Take a look, here and there,

[and] around the world,

there are pains, [and] worries

the smile[s] is [are] gone,

but don't be afraid, even [when all seems] if black

b/c this, too, will pass

and all will work out

b/c God strengthens you...


(Chorus)

There is hope,

if we [cry out/plead with] praise him all together

[b/c] faith is stronger than fear

[we] won't "fall", won't tremble

b/c we are not alone

we have the one God

x2


dear brother,

come with me

put your hand in my hand

don't worry, don't be afraid,

b/c we stand, hand in hand

The holy One, blessed is He

loves everyone

don't be afraid any further, b/c tomorrow [you will see]

He will remove all of the pain

(Chorus)

l


