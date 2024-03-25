Song "Yesh Tikvah" An Epic Performance by Benny Friedman - A Jew's Faith in YAH! English subtitles in Description below (mirrored video)

YAH'S Amightywind Ministry is an international outreach to both Jews & Gentiles, all races and nationalities with the True Gospel and Salvation in YAHUSHUA Ha MASHIACH, our Jewish Messiah and Soon Coming King of Kings please visit us at https://amightywind.com/home.html
Yesh Tikvah Song in English
Take a look, here and there,
[and] around the world,
there are pains, [and] worries
the smile[s] is [are] gone,
but don't be afraid, even [when all seems] if black
b/c this, too, will pass
and all will work out
b/c God strengthens you...
(Chorus)
There is hope,
if we [cry out/plead with] praise him all together
[b/c] faith is stronger than fear
[we] won't "fall", won't tremble
b/c we are not alone
we have the one God
x2
dear brother,
come with me
put your hand in my hand
don't worry, don't be afraid,
b/c we stand, hand in hand
The holy One, blessed is He
loves everyone
don't be afraid any further, b/c tomorrow [you will see]
He will remove all of the pain
(Chorus)
