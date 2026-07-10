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Epigenetic Excellence Overcoming Genetic Predisposition to Disease Through Your Nutrition & Environment
Jeybee Enterprise
Jeybee Enterprise
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36 views • Yesterday

THE HUMAN SHUTDOWN TRAILER: https://humanshutdown.com/?oid=33&affid=19

In Bonus Episode 3 you will:

  • Discover that genetics are not the primary cause of diseases like cancer, contributing to less than 5% of cases. 

  • Understand from Dr. Winters how epigenetics shows that our lifestyle, diet, and even thoughts can change how our genes work, which can help prevent or even turn off disease-causing genes.

  • Hear about how the typical diet loaded with processed foods and lacking in fruits and vegetables leads to chronic illnesses, and how changing your diet can reverse these diseases.

  • Learn from Dr. Northrup about the importance of seeing health as a combination of mind, body, and spirit, and how environmental toxins affect our health more than we might think.

  • And SO. Much. More!

Mercola Market: https://mercolamarket.com/?fpr=jelipher91

Keywords
healingdetoxmedicinesupplementspuritykindnessnatural therapylife-changingnew hopered light therapy cancer decodedcancer discoverieshuman shutdown
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