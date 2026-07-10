Epigenetic Excellence Overcoming Genetic Predisposition to Disease Through Your Nutrition & Environment

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THE HUMAN SHUTDOWN TRAILER: https://humanshutdown.com/?oid=33&affid=19
In Bonus Episode 3 you will:
Discover that genetics are not the primary cause of diseases like cancer, contributing to less than 5% of cases.
Understand from Dr. Winters how epigenetics shows that our lifestyle, diet, and even thoughts can change how our genes work, which can help prevent or even turn off disease-causing genes.
Hear about how the typical diet loaded with processed foods and lacking in fruits and vegetables leads to chronic illnesses, and how changing your diet can reverse these diseases.
Learn from Dr. Northrup about the importance of seeing health as a combination of mind, body, and spirit, and how environmental toxins affect our health more than we might think.
And SO. Much. More!
Mercola Market: https://mercolamarket.com/?fpr=jelipher91
49:42End Screen