1.16.23: TREASON at the HIGHEST LEVELS, Time for the PLOT TWIST, DOCS are HERE. PRAY! - And We Know [MIRROR]



[CREDIT] ✝️ And We Know Romans 8:28 ✝️

https://andweknow.com/2023/01/16/1-16-23-treason-at-the-highest-levels-time-for-the-plot-twist-docs-are-here-pray/



⚡Never be left in the dark with this life-saving gadget: ⚡http://www.lytebug.com

Use Promo Code LB15 for 15% OFF

—————————————

🍃 Help take years off the clock with Collagen🍃

--> http://healthwithawk.com/

Click Above ^ To Get Up To 51% OFF !!!

—————————————

ZStack Click Here--> http://zstackwithawk.com/

—————————————

My Pillow Click Here--> https://www.mypillow.com/awk

*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/

*Our 24/7 NEWS SITE: https://thepatriotlight.com/

*No Ad VIDS: https://andweknow.tv

*Our Audio Podcast https://thepatriotlight.com/awk-podcasts/

—————————————————

MUSIC

Fear No Evil

Song by Ardie Son

https://artlist.io/song/103258/fear-no-evil





New Trump campaign ad from Scavino 🇺🇸🦅👊 https://t.me/QAnonRiders/531





Devin Nunes was right‼️https://t.me/QAnonRiders/525





Chip Roy pushes bill to defund the World Health Organization https://t.me/teamanons/19901





1976 news. https://t.me/teamanons/20079





TRUMP – there is no strong confirmation – one broken 913 string by a 4 – but by phrasing this as Trump did - “time for the” – this only hits one drop. US ARMY Fort SIL – isolated this same drop yesterday with “moving forward”.

https://t.me/teamanons/20040





The US military is having a really tough time recruiting. https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/40216





Masako Ganaha: ”In Japan if a person mentions the World Economic Forum or Klaus Schwab, they're considered to be crazy due to propaganda aimed at silencing critics." https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/40211





ABC's Jonathan Karl: "The White House says it is committed to transparency, b https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/40208





“Go home Nazis!” chants from supporters of the drag story time event after the arrival of a few protesters outside the Fall River Public Library https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/40200





Tayler Hansen records Dallas lawmakers attending, endorsing all-ages drag show https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/40193





Agenda 2030 — do we want to live like this? https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/40188





“The first woman owner of Miss Universe” is transgender https://t.me/SGTnewsNetwork/40181





Jim Jordan on the new committees to investigate the weaponization of the federal government: https://t.me/JFK_TV/14710





Matt Gaetz Responds To Claim That Releasing The 14k Hours Of 1/6 Footage Would Jeopardize Security https://t.me/qthestormrider777/12961





ROCKEFELLERS > CIA [PENTAGON] ordered https://t.me/qthestormrider777/12970





#NeverForget How They Demonized Us The 'Unvaccinated' https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/113014





Kash Patel explains that Congress actually has the power to arrest people 👀 https://t.me/MistyG17/28480





———————————————





*DONATIONS SITE:

https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5





*Mail your gift to:

And We Know

30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)

Temecula, CA 92591





➜ AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/





➜ ZStack: http://zstackwithawk.com/





➜ My Pillow: https://www.mypillow.com/awk





➜ And We Know Challenge Coins & Patriot Pins https://andweknow.com/ThePatriotPin/





➜ Audio Bible https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16





Connect with us in the following ways:

📢 TruthSocial: https://tinyurl.com/3wunnm8c

🐦 Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow

📱 Instagram: https://tinyurl.com/mr27mafv

🗞 Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/mr3ucww4

💬 Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT

🟢 Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow





➜ ALL LINKS: https://sociatap.com/Awk/





➜ All LT Prayers https://soundcloud.com/andweknow





📺 BACKUP VIDEO Channels:

*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791

*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz

*Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/mujatdsc

*GAB TV: https://tinyurl.com/tz78fd9u





➜ ALL BACKUP LINKS: https://sociatap.com/AndweknowBackup





➤ Subscribe to our Newsletter: https://andweknow.com/subscribe/





-------

🧿 RELAY BY 🧿

■ https://shows.truthparadigm.tv



