She tried to drag her disabled body to find help for her children

May 18, 2024





The day I met Lidochkin was an unforgettable day for me.

She is a young mother dragging herself to seek help when she knows she is no longer able to raise her small children.

This paralyzed mother is still trying to give her children sweet milk when her body is suffering a lot of pain and damage.

I can't leave Lidochkin and her mother here. How will the disabled mother and her small children survive in this wilderness?

The cubs will have a new and better life, they will be cared for in a warm home when they leave their unfortunate mother.

There I believe they will develop and grow up healthily

