Barbara O'Neill - COMPASS - Part 26 - Massage

The main purpose of a massage is to move new blood into an area and old blood, and also waste, out from that area (note: a lymphatic massage is quite different). In episode twenty-six we will learn about the basic principles of massage; in what situations to apply it, how to use the hands, rhythm, pressure, the use of oils and many, many more advice. For you to give an effective massage, it is useful to understand the placement in the body of our muscles. Varicose veins are also being briefly discussed.




