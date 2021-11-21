© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Colossians 3:18-4:6 The Gospel and Relationships
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • November 21, 2021
Colossians 3:18-4:6 The Gospel and Relationships - Believers Live And Relate Differently As A Result Of The Gospel.
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
God wired us to relate to one another. We do life together as families, friends, and coworkers. So it’s no surprise that when Paul addressed practical Christian living, he spent a lot of time talking about our relationships. When we’re properly connected to God, the gospel transforms our connections with everyone else. This gives the lost world around us something to think about.
What characteristics do you look for in a friend? How do those compare to what you want in a coworker?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
https://www.lifeway.com/en/product/explore-the-bible-adult-personal-study-guide-fall-2021-M00100844
God wired us to relate to one another. We do life together as families, friends, and coworkers. So it’s no surprise that when Paul addressed practical Christian living, he spent a lot of time talking about our relationships. When we’re properly connected to God, the gospel transforms our connections with everyone else. This gives the lost world around us something to think about.
What characteristics do you look for in a friend? How do those compare to what you want in a coworker?
Mike’s Sites
🟠 Website: https://www.mikeinabinett.com
🟠 Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/barnabas2020
🟠 Brighteon Social: https://brighteon.social/@mikeinabinett
🟠 Gab: https://gab.com/MikeInabinett
🟠 Emergency Prep.: https://mikeinabinett.com/emergency-prep
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.