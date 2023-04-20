This admin wastes taxpayer dollars: Rep. James Comer

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Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., explains how lawmakers are pressing for answers surrounding the Afghanistan exit and how money might still be going to aid the Taliban on ‘The Bottom Line.’
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