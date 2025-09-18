ABC has SOFT SPOT for Murderer of Charlie Kirk -- Luigi Him

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
ABC News is trying to both Sides the Charlie Kirk murder, telling you that although maybe the alleged murderer might have killed an innocent man, at least he was a loving boyfriend to a trans furry.
These outlets need a comeuppance. Stop listening to them.
#abc #murder #charliekirk
