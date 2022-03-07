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Celebrating the 92% Growth (Within 9 Months) of HolyHydrogen.com
Thrivetime Show
Thrivetime ShowCheckmark Icon
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92 views • March 07, 2022
Learn More At: https://holyhydrogen.com/
Celebrating the 92% growth of Holy Hydrogen
Getting on podcasts
Online reputation enhancement
Video testimonials
About Us video
Tracking Sheet
Want to Grow Your Business?
Learn More About Clay Clark’s Proven Business Growth Strategies, Systems and Tools At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com
Attend the World’s Highest Rated and Most Reviewed Business Workshop At:
https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/business-conferences/
Schedule a Free 13-Point Business Assessment with Clay Clark At:
www.ThrivetimeShow.com/EOFire
Learn More About Attending Clay Clark's EPIC 2-Day Interactive Business Growth Conferences Today At: www.ThrivetimeShow.com
Step 1 - We Improved Stephanie’s Branding
Step 2 - We Optimized Your Website
Step 3 - Gathering Objective Google Reviews from Your Clients
Step 4 - Building a Transparent and Simple Pricing System
Step 5 - Implementing Sales Scripting
Step 6 - Implementing Quality Control Systems & Checklists
Step 7 - Knowing and Optimizing Your Numbers - Looking At and Analyzing Your Numbers
Step 8 - Attending a 2-Day Interactive Business Workshops
Step 9 - Implementing Your Tracking Sheet
Step 10 - Implementing the Group Interview
Step 11 - Paying Yourself Well and Not Apologizing For It
Step 12 - Sustaining Diligence and Accountability
Serene Clean -
2019 - April-December - $70,000
Last Week - $98,070.62
Paying herself $35,000 per month
Growth numbers:
Started in March 2020 with thrive: 16,000 a month
September of 2021: 155,000 a month
Projected October 2021 revenue: 250,000 a month
March 20 to sept 21= 865% increase
March 20 to Oct 21= 1462% increase
Keywords
clay clarkthrivetime showbusiness growth
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy