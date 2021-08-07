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Fidelity EXPOSED! Financial Firm Goes Straight to CHINA, Raises Investor Eyebrows
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97 views • August 07, 2021
The big box financial firm is developing and launching a new Chinese program, which may peak your interest if you're a current customer or an investor considering whether or not you'd like your money going to the CCP.
https://rumble.com/vkt69c-fidelity-exposed-financial-firm-goes-straight-to-china-raises-investor-eyeb.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.CortezWM.com
https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
https://rumble.com/vkt69c-fidelity-exposed-financial-firm-goes-straight-to-china-raises-investor-eyeb.html
www.StewPeters.tv | www.CortezWM.com
https://www.c19vaxreactions.com/
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