The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Says China Is the Pacing Threat and the US Has the Capability To Counter and Deter China

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https://gnews.org/articles/519545
Summary：11/10/2022 The Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley: We are experiencing a fundamental change in the character of war. China is our pacing threat and the US has the capability to counter and deter China