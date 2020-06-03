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Top Communist Jew: Ronnie Kasrils: The real reason why Jews HATED Apartheid like they hated NAZIs
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57 views • June 03, 2020
In this video we listen to a longer piece where Kasrils explains the 2 major reasons why he decided to fight against Apartheid. He describes an incident which he claimed he saw as a kid in Johannesburg, and then he explains what his mother told him about "racism". He draws parallels between what was happening in South Africa and what had happened to Jews many times in Europe.
I discuss what Kasrils says. I also discuss how white males used to be dominant here in southern Africa.
This is an audio I recorded of Ronnie Kasrils on 25th January 2020.
I discuss what Kasrils says. I also discuss how white males used to be dominant here in southern Africa.
This is an audio I recorded of Ronnie Kasrils on 25th January 2020.
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