Alex Jones Tax Relief Scam - Get A Tax Loser

You've heard of Alex Jones.

He’s the big talking buffoon who is always bragging that he kicked someone’s ass... 30 years ago.

He’s the bum who begs for money everyday on his little internet show.

He’s better known as a schemer who is always running money scams. Like his silver coin that cost 5 times what it is actually worth. But if you buy this ridiculously overpriced coin you get to be a special Infowars insider and get top secret information like inter-dimensional space aliens are controlling the minds of the globalist elites with laser beams from the next star system.

Now, Alex Jones is known for his tax scam called Jones Tax Relief where he teamed up with the frauds at Get A Tax Loser to help you lose money, Don’t use Get a Tax Loser because it is just another Alex Jones scam. Turn off Infowars and the buffoon, bum, and scammer Alex Jones.

#alexjones #infowars #jonestaxrelief #getataxlawyer #scam #bigtalker #buffoon #bum #scammer #taxscam #moneyscam #alexjonesscam #jonestaxreliefscam #1776coin #silver #overpriced #silverscam #infowarslies #infowarsfraud #tylerbennett #terryselb #irs #irsscam #irstaxscam #owenshroyer #pauljosephwatson #newworldorder #qanon #newswars #infowarsarmy #trumpsupporters #conspiacy #conspiracytheroy #fake #fraud #phony #getataxloser

