Dr. Reiner Fuellmich - Phase 2: Actual Trial & Enforcement of Judgment

(April 11, 2022) German lawyer Dr. Reiner Fuellmich joins Maria Zeee to discuss the COVID plandemic, the poison death shots, and what his team and hundreds of other lawyers around the world are currently doing to bring ALL the complicit MONSTERS to justice for committing crimes against humanity.





You can stay updated with Dr. Fuellmich's work here: https://www.fuellmich.com/

https://crimesagainsthumanitytour.com/

Dr Reiner Fuellmich's Telegram: https://t.me/ReinerFuellmichEnglish

Maria Zeee: https://www.zeeemedia.com If you would like to support Zeee Media to continue raising awareness and improve production, you can donate via this link: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44

Maria Zeee on Rumble: https://rumble.com/v10kfhq-dr.-reiner-fuellmich-phase-2-actual-trial-and-enforcement-of-judgement.html



