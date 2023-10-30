Halloween & Jeroboam's False Sukkot 2023

Back during the summer of 2012, a young man attended my church and told me he had a message for "the pastor and the elders." I asked him to tell me the message. He wouldn't tell me. Then, after some effort he said, "There will be a large storm this fall after Sukkot, but before the end of October. The sign will be snow and a broom," That was Hurricane Sandy on Halloween 2012. The same year Pope Benedict 16 resigned. The same year Obama was reelected and proved our nation was divided like Israel under Rehoboam and Jeroboam.

A few months later a friend told me to read 1 Kings 12 about Jeroboam's False Sukkot that occurred on the same days as Hurricane Sandy.

It's been eleven years. The same pattern is occurring in 2023 with Halloween starting Jeroboam's False Sukkot.

