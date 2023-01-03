Create New Account
The Little Horn/Antichrist Donald Trump's July 29, 2021 speech in Phoenix, Arizona
Trump: the son of perdition
Published 21 hours ago

Former President Trump ends his rally address with an announcement about 2022 and beyond, the battle against the "Radical left Marxist maniacs." "We embrace free thought, we stand up to political correctness... and we reject the intolerance of left-wing cancel culture." — Donald Trump


Source 1: https://biblehub.com/

Published by Bible Hub; New testament scriptures; Revelation; Date posted: unknown; Dae of website access: July 30, 2021.


Source 2: https://youtu.be/pcvHu9nGf-k

Trump ends rally with announcement about 'next phase of battle';

Published by Newsmax TV; YouTube; Date published: July 29, 2021; Date of website access: July 30, 2021.


Source 3: https://youtu.be/oBDjlnee37Q

The Phoenix rising from the ashes. Rebirth of (the) Antichrist Donald J Trump; Published by Joalan Pinto; YouTube; Date published: January 10, 2021; Date of website access: July 30, 2021.


(Thumbnail) — Source 4: https://towardsdatascience.com/ais-phoenix-project-moment-b51f581711d8

AI’s Phoenix Project Moment; Medium; Towards data science; Posted by Daniel Jeffries; Date posted: January 8, 2020; Date of website access: July 30, 2021.


trumpevilarizonadonald trumpsatanicrallymk ultrapredictive programmingfreemasonrywitchcraftsorceryphoenixbackgroundthe antichristthe occultfourth reichthe lawless onepep rallythe son of perditiondemagoguethe beast out of the seathe great deceiverthe treacherous dealerfather of the vaccinedevil tail

