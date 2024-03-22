Create New Account
HOSPITALS IN THE BUSINESS OF MURDER - Dr. Jane Ruby
Published 15 hours ago

Dr. Jane Ruby


March 21, 2024


3/21/24 Coffee Chat: Loved ones of those murdered in America's hospitals are fighting back and through team work they are collaborating to beat the unlawful liability shields provided by our sold our lawmakers and presidents.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4kp0lr-hospitals-in-the-business-of-murder.html


america murder hospitals unlawful presidents fighting back coffee chat dr jane ruby dr ruby dr jane liability shields lawmakers

