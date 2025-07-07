BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Babylon is fallen: pope Leo XIV, his namesake Leo XIII, Christian nationalism in the US & the mark of the beast
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
640 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
76 views • 22 hours ago

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.


The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 1, 2025.


When a newly elected pope selects a name, usually it is to continue in the footsteps of a pope with the same papal name. For instance, cardinal Robert Prevost took the name of pope Leo XIV to follow in the footsteps of Leo XIII.


Leo XIII once stated "We hold upon this earth the place of God Almighty" ...Pope Leo XIII Encyclical Letter of June 20, 1894. That’s blasphemy according to John 10:33 when a man claims that he is God.


Leo XIII also mentioned: "This is our last lesson to you: receive it, engrave it in your minds, all of you: by God's commandment salvation is to be found nowhere but in the Church; the strong and effective instrument of salvation is none other than the Roman Pontificate." (Pope Leo XIII, Allocution for the 25th anniversary of his election, February 20, 1903; Papal Teachings: The Church, Benedictine Monks of Solesmes, St. Paul Editions, Boston, 1962, par. 653).


Leo XIII also stated: They [Catholics] must penetrate wherever possible in the administration of civil affairs... all Catholics should do all in their power to cause the constitution of states, and legislation to be modeled on the principles of the true Church." - Encyclical of Leo XIII.


"This organization proposes in every possible way to aid in preserving Sunday as a civil institution. Our national security requires the active support of all good citizens in the maintenance of our American Sabbath. Sunday laws MUST BE ENFORCED." - quoted as "principles contained in the Constitution" of the original organization (then called the American Sabbath Union), cited in The Lord's Day Alliance, Twenty fifth Report (1913), p 6.


Pope Leo XIII's Rerum Novarum (1891) is a landmark encyclical that addressed the social and economic issues of the time, including the rights of workers. While not specifically stating anything about Sunday, it advocated for fair wages and rest periods, implicitly recognizing the importance of Sundays for workers to fulfill their religious obligations and rest.


So now we have American pope, Leo XIV, who took his name after Leo XIII who was a strong SUNday supporter and who encourage roman catholic legislation to be enforced.


We’re getting much closer to the enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship...and whosever will accept this mark will receive the seven last plagues of a just but offended God in Revelation 16.


Websites: www.ssremnant.org & www.sdcministries.org

Email: [email protected]

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christword of godyeshuavaticanmark of the beastson of godyahabbaelohimimmanuelgodheadfather godalpha and omegaspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsthe almightyanother comforterfather of spiritsfaithful and trueleo xivleo xiii
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy