Babylon is fallen: pope Leo XIV, his namesake Leo XIII, Christian nationalism in the US & the mark of the beast

The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on July 1, 2025.





When a newly elected pope selects a name, usually it is to continue in the footsteps of a pope with the same papal name. For instance, cardinal Robert Prevost took the name of pope Leo XIV to follow in the footsteps of Leo XIII.





Leo XIII once stated "We hold upon this earth the place of God Almighty" ...Pope Leo XIII Encyclical Letter of June 20, 1894. That’s blasphemy according to John 10:33 when a man claims that he is God.





Leo XIII also mentioned: "This is our last lesson to you: receive it, engrave it in your minds, all of you: by God's commandment salvation is to be found nowhere but in the Church; the strong and effective instrument of salvation is none other than the Roman Pontificate." (Pope Leo XIII, Allocution for the 25th anniversary of his election, February 20, 1903; Papal Teachings: The Church, Benedictine Monks of Solesmes, St. Paul Editions, Boston, 1962, par. 653).





Leo XIII also stated: They [Catholics] must penetrate wherever possible in the administration of civil affairs... all Catholics should do all in their power to cause the constitution of states, and legislation to be modeled on the principles of the true Church." - Encyclical of Leo XIII.





"This organization proposes in every possible way to aid in preserving Sunday as a civil institution. Our national security requires the active support of all good citizens in the maintenance of our American Sabbath. Sunday laws MUST BE ENFORCED." - quoted as "principles contained in the Constitution" of the original organization (then called the American Sabbath Union), cited in The Lord's Day Alliance, Twenty fifth Report (1913), p 6.





Pope Leo XIII's Rerum Novarum (1891) is a landmark encyclical that addressed the social and economic issues of the time, including the rights of workers. While not specifically stating anything about Sunday, it advocated for fair wages and rest periods, implicitly recognizing the importance of Sundays for workers to fulfill their religious obligations and rest.





So now we have American pope, Leo XIV, who took his name after Leo XIII who was a strong SUNday supporter and who encourage roman catholic legislation to be enforced.





We’re getting much closer to the enforcement of the mark of the Vatican beast of public, weekly SUNday rest and worship...and whosever will accept this mark will receive the seven last plagues of a just but offended God in Revelation 16.





