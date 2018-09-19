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9/19/18 #LETUSSPEAK: THE GROVE PARC SHOW! Q, FISA, EMMIES, KAVANAUGH, TRIBUNALS
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3 views • January 02, 2021
YOU ARE FREE TV
9/19/18 G00GLE G_stapo took down the original thumbnail for this video, so I am promoting Ben Garrison's excellent depiction of that exact censorship tactic! Garrison's excellent website is being shadow-banned and attacked on the web. Please support his excellent work! You can also find him on twitter: @grrrgraphics
https://grrrgraphics.com/category/censorship/
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Next year, let's see Grove Parc, the 21st C Good Times dominate the Emmies! Twelve years ago, the Emmies mattered: DT performing Green Acres with W&G's "Karen Walker":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AiZqFGLAeAc
As Q predicted, future proves past, RR's DOJ days are numbered:
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/09/19/calls-for-rosenstein-to-be-fired-escalate-with-signs-hell-slow-walk-trumps-order-to-declassify-docs-675635
Please watch the excellent videos launched by Project Veritas uncovering the abuse of positions within the DOJ and former Obama official leakers:
https://www.projectveritas.com/video/deep-state-unmasked-doj-official-resists-from-inside-cant-get-fired-leaks-at-hhs/
For the history of Valerie Jarrett's slum lord record:
https://www.nationalreview.com/media-blog/valerie-jarrett-named-senior-obama-slum-lord-adviser-greg-pollowitz/
Please support the great work of Dave Janda of Operation Freedom:
https:www.davejanda.com
Let Bob Iger, President of Disney, which owns ABC, what you think of his decision to kill off Roseanne's character with an opiod OD!!
https://twitter.com/robertiger
On September 26 You Are Free Radio will launch a weekly show on Steem Punk Radio! Wednesdays 7-9pm EST. More information to come! https://www.steempunkradio.com
Thanks to everyone who support YAFTV! Your amazing comments, engagement, news tips and prayers make this channel GREAT! We ARE Free! Pray for the end of the Deep St_te Cab_l and for all the brave people fighting against the institutional corruption that protects global fascism!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
9/19/18 G00GLE G_stapo took down the original thumbnail for this video, so I am promoting Ben Garrison's excellent depiction of that exact censorship tactic! Garrison's excellent website is being shadow-banned and attacked on the web. Please support his excellent work! You can also find him on twitter: @grrrgraphics
https://grrrgraphics.com/category/censorship/
PLEASE SUPPORT YOU ARE FREE TV
PayPal: [email protected]
Tetrogen link for YAFTV viewers:
Link: https://www.tetrogenusa.com/youarefreetv
10% Discount Code: free_10off
NOTE: PUT THE CODE AT THE TOP OF THE ORDER
CRYPTO donation links below:
Next year, let's see Grove Parc, the 21st C Good Times dominate the Emmies! Twelve years ago, the Emmies mattered: DT performing Green Acres with W&G's "Karen Walker":
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AiZqFGLAeAc
As Q predicted, future proves past, RR's DOJ days are numbered:
https://www.bizpacreview.com/2018/09/19/calls-for-rosenstein-to-be-fired-escalate-with-signs-hell-slow-walk-trumps-order-to-declassify-docs-675635
Please watch the excellent videos launched by Project Veritas uncovering the abuse of positions within the DOJ and former Obama official leakers:
https://www.projectveritas.com/video/deep-state-unmasked-doj-official-resists-from-inside-cant-get-fired-leaks-at-hhs/
For the history of Valerie Jarrett's slum lord record:
https://www.nationalreview.com/media-blog/valerie-jarrett-named-senior-obama-slum-lord-adviser-greg-pollowitz/
Please support the great work of Dave Janda of Operation Freedom:
https:www.davejanda.com
Let Bob Iger, President of Disney, which owns ABC, what you think of his decision to kill off Roseanne's character with an opiod OD!!
https://twitter.com/robertiger
On September 26 You Are Free Radio will launch a weekly show on Steem Punk Radio! Wednesdays 7-9pm EST. More information to come! https://www.steempunkradio.com
Thanks to everyone who support YAFTV! Your amazing comments, engagement, news tips and prayers make this channel GREAT! We ARE Free! Pray for the end of the Deep St_te Cab_l and for all the brave people fighting against the institutional corruption that protects global fascism!
CRYPTO donations:
Bitcoin: 1K2mQ5S6na5k5QGPS2Hve7pMMUNrxsRqJQ
BCH: 18hNpMyVsj37CBiHuRMD6cCL9Gr5dNU2e8
Ether: 0x7DF493B943520e28aC5f93737b6Cbf27A1C01a79
Litecoin: Ld4HEnQUk28A415BrAECUUHtRTNZkZ2uYK
Blessings to all of you Freedom Lovers! WE ARE FREE!
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