Should America be Sued for their History of Worldly Atrocities

original posting april 2015



This is a compilation of a bunch of videos with the same theme. Basically on how horrible the USA gov’t really is. The acts a round the world that contributed to its over all destruction for the takeover of the NWO. A multitude of atrocities around the world is guilty of the USA.

Videos that should/ought make you feel ashamed to be an American.





Lee Camp goes over examples of situations that other countries can come back and sue the USA. All rightly so. These are just a few examples of the atrocities the USA has committed around the world. And as he states at th send, there are 50 more he could of recieted.





1950’s Korea Conflict

1960’s and 70’s, Viet Nam

1953 over through Shah of Iran

1963 coup of Indonesia

Bay of Pigs

1965-69 Bombing of Cambodia

1971-73 Bombing of Laos

1973 Chilean coup

Angola, varies years

1980’s Nicaruaga contra invasion

Lybia 1986,87,89, 20012

1990’s Iraq, 2003

1990’s Somalia and 2006

Yugosalvia 90’s

Haiti 94

1998, Bombing Sudan

1998, 2001 Afghan

1987 Iran

Panama invasion

Yemen, 2002 plus

Columbia

Haiti 2004

Venezuela

Pakistan 2005

And last but not least Syria, Libya





All of the medical experimenting within the USA and around the world. As inhuman as exhibited by the Nazis. From whom we learned many of these horrible tactics.





Full Redacted Tonight video,

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QokUdOyfL6Y

THIS Is The REAL Reason 28 Pages Of 9/11 Report Is Kept Secret! [Truth & Comedy]





Unethical human experimentation in the United States

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Unethical_human_experimentation_in_the_United_States

Ugly past of Human Experiments

http://www.nbcnews.com/id/41811750/ns/health-health_care/t/ugly-past-us-human-experiments-uncovered/#.Vx-OYxHm85Q

10 of the Most Evil Medical Experiments Conducted in History

http://www.alternet.org/10-most-evil-medical-experiments-conducted-history

Guatemala syphilis experiment

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Guatemala_syphilis_experiment







