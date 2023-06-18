Loosh Harvesting, Hybrid Human, Domestication & Harvesting of Humans - D Interview

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/06/17/loosh-harvesting/





"D" is a friend and colleague who has had reptilian, milab, and alternate reality experiences and is an excellent researcher in his own right. In the first segment D talks about a Loosh Harvesting Experience he had along with two friends. D also travelled extensively through the Far East.





D Is a lifetime experiencer of paranormal activity. Growing up in southern Ontario, D’s family converted to Mormonism (LDS) when he was eight years old. He later went to a small liberal arts university where he majored in Political Science. During that period he had a paranormal event shared with two friends which would significantly change his life trajectory. Later D began his Asian adventure that spanned nearly two decades living and working in South Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, China, Myanmar and Malaysia. D has gone through several phases of his ‘awakening’, each time having him radically reassess his known worldview. His current passion is working with researchers like James and with the works of Pierre Sabak to articulate a conceptual revolution of disclosure, one far beyond the dominant narratives currently propagated, that honor the radical alterity of a multidimensional reality.