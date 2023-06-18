Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Loosh Harvesting, Hybrid Human, Domestication & Harvesting of Humans - D Interview
94 views
channel image
The Cosmic Switchboard
Published 18 hours ago |

Part 2: https://www.thecosmicswitchboard.com/2023/06/17/loosh-harvesting/


"D" is a friend and colleague who has had reptilian, milab, and alternate reality experiences and is an excellent researcher in his own right. In the first segment D talks about a Loosh Harvesting Experience he had along with two friends. D also travelled extensively through the Far East.


D Is a lifetime experiencer of paranormal activity. Growing up in southern Ontario, D’s family converted to Mormonism (LDS) when he was eight years old. He later went to a small liberal arts university where he majored in Political Science. During that period he had a paranormal event shared with two friends which would significantly change his life trajectory. Later D began his Asian adventure that spanned nearly two decades living and working in South Korea, Laos, Vietnam, Thailand, China, Myanmar and Malaysia. D has gone through several phases of his ‘awakening’, each time having him radically reassess his known worldview. His current passion is working with researchers like James and with the works of Pierre Sabak to articulate a conceptual revolution of disclosure, one far beyond the dominant narratives currently propagated, that honor the radical alterity of a multidimensional reality.

Keywords
ufoetreptiliansalternate realitymilabhuman hybridspiritual beingdomestication of humansloosh harvesting

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket