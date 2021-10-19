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Protest in NY-Massive Vax Mandate/Passport: Americans Come Together-Let FREEDOM Ring !
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20 views • October 19, 2021
Massive protest in New York City. This is a GREAT sign that We The People are coming together against our common enemies and are moving away from fighting among ourselves. Americans of all races, colors, political stripes are peacefully protesting and Will NOT Comply with Illegal and Un-Ethical Vaccine Mandates and Passports.
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