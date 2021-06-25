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Co$t of Crypto Podcast Episode 22 - El Salvador: The Spark of Light
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20 views • June 25, 2021
Some words on the announcement of El Salvador being the first nation-state to adopt bitcoin for use as a currency by it's residents.
Learn some of the back-story via this twitter thread: https://twitter.com/nicolasburtey/status/1404023997168242694
Listen to this episode on Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/cofc/episodes/Episode-22---El-Salvador--The-Spark-of-Light-e12flfe
View this episode on bi tchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/AjULgglthZKd/
Enjoy and be well, Everyone.
Questions or comments: [email protected]
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 Intro
00:30 Part One
07:34 Sponsor Break - Anchor.fm
08:24 Part Two
13:25 Closing
Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com
Anchor.fm - https://anchor.fm/cofc
Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/n89bdc42
Medium : https://tinyurl.com/c36reh25
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/7x9jrfdy
Lbry: https://tinyurl.com/yb3gzof9
Brighteon: https://bit.ly/3dDoBYF
Minds.com: https://tinyurl.com/y47kov9z
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Coinbase: (buy/sell $100, get $10 of bitcoin free): https://goo.gl/4P5p7C
Binance US: https://tinyurl.com/9ck7cmn6
Abra (you can also earn 4.5% interest on bitcoin deposits): https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrfxz
Pei App (USA ONLY): also earn 4.0-8.0% interest on bitcoin deposits: https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” and get $2.50
Changelly: https://tinyurl.com/y57gmm2v
Bitcoin Depot ATMs: https://tinyurl.com/y5cnla2w
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Get your crypto-themed merchandise and support independent artists at Teepublic: https://tinyurl.com/y32mcb7o
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EARN BITCOIN IN REBATES WHEN YOU SHOP ONLINE AND IN-STORE:
-Lolli: ttps://tinyurl.com/y2moxncu
-Fold app (including shopping on Amazon!) https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq
-The Pei App (USA ONLY) also earn 4.0-8.0% interest on bitcoin deposits: https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” and get $2.50
-Rakuten. Sign up using this link, and when you spend $25 you earn a $10 bonus: https://www.rakuten.com/r/ERIKA1132?eeid=28187
-Find the best prices and automatically apply online coupons when you shop using Honey: https://tinyurl.com/y2yx5heh
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***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
Learn some of the back-story via this twitter thread: https://twitter.com/nicolasburtey/status/1404023997168242694
Listen to this episode on Anchor.fm: https://anchor.fm/cofc/episodes/Episode-22---El-Salvador--The-Spark-of-Light-e12flfe
View this episode on bi tchute: https://www.bitchute.com/video/AjULgglthZKd/
Enjoy and be well, Everyone.
Questions or comments: [email protected]
TIMESTAMPS
00:00 Intro
00:30 Part One
07:34 Sponsor Break - Anchor.fm
08:24 Part Two
13:25 Closing
Website: https://tinycryptoblog.com
Anchor.fm - https://anchor.fm/cofc
Spotify: https://tinyurl.com/n89bdc42
Medium : https://tinyurl.com/c36reh25
Facebook: https://tinyurl.com/ycynav7d
Twitter: https://tinyurl.com/yansqfxr
BitChute: https://tinyurl.com/y2x4sqmv
Odysee: https://tinyurl.com/7x9jrfdy
Lbry: https://tinyurl.com/yb3gzof9
Brighteon: https://bit.ly/3dDoBYF
Minds.com: https://tinyurl.com/y47kov9z
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PURCHASE CRYPTOS USING THESE SERVICES:
Swan Bitcoin: (Lower fees than Coinbase, and get $10 of bitcoin when you sign up: https://bit.ly/3so6k5v
Coinbase: (buy/sell $100, get $10 of bitcoin free): https://goo.gl/4P5p7C
Binance US: https://tinyurl.com/9ck7cmn6
Abra (you can also earn 4.5% interest on bitcoin deposits): https://tinyurl.com/y6sbrfxz
Pei App (USA ONLY): also earn 4.0-8.0% interest on bitcoin deposits: https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” and get $2.50
Changelly: https://tinyurl.com/y57gmm2v
Bitcoin Depot ATMs: https://tinyurl.com/y5cnla2w
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Get your crypto-themed merchandise and support independent artists at Teepublic: https://tinyurl.com/y32mcb7o
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
EARN BITCOIN IN REBATES WHEN YOU SHOP ONLINE AND IN-STORE:
-Lolli: ttps://tinyurl.com/y2moxncu
-Fold app (including shopping on Amazon!) https://tinyurl.com/y9mwg9bq
-The Pei App (USA ONLY) also earn 4.0-8.0% interest on bitcoin deposits: https://tinyurl.com/yaorcgdn - Use referral code “tiny1” and get $2.50
-Rakuten. Sign up using this link, and when you spend $25 you earn a $10 bonus: https://www.rakuten.com/r/ERIKA1132?eeid=28187
-Find the best prices and automatically apply online coupons when you shop using Honey: https://tinyurl.com/y2yx5heh
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
RECOMMENDED BROWSER:
Block unwanted ads and earn rewards while browsing using the Brave browser: https://brave.com/tin140
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
***Disclaimer: This is not financial advice, merely my own opinions and views. Before making any investment decisions involving money, always do your own research (DYOR) and NEVER invest money that you cannot afford to lose.***
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