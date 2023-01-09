Does Deep State Want Civil War in US? Sure Seems Like It!

The Deep State appears to be involved in an effort to engineer another Civil War in the United States by dividing Americans into political and ethnic camps and pitting them against each other, warns The New American magazine's Alex Newman in this episode of Behind The Deep State. From endless media propaganda promoting the narrative to social-media engineered radicalization, the signs are everywhere. Among other concerns, Alex warns Americans NOT to fall for this trap.





For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com