(DOCUMENTARY) ⚡ FINAL POWER OF THE TWO WITNESSES, LAST ENEMY OF DEATH! ⚡
End the global reset
End the global reset
24 views • 1 day ago

is death to be overcome in ways we haven't thought of before? does this have anything to do with the ministry of the forthcoming two witnesses. this video is not about who they are but why they are. there are million videos out there on the internet with people arguing over who they are. that is not the reason for this documentary. I'm going over the aspect that the final enemy is death and it will be swallowed up in victory. not all in the tribulation hour is scheduled for martyrdom as is now being taught across the web. this is simply not true. and no this is not a rapture type teaching either. It is my aim to bring it out in the best way that I can and hopefully give hope to those who are the overcomers of the last days.


You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


⚡ IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO SUPPORT THIS CHANNEL I APPRECIATE IT. I HAVE VENMO OR PAYPAL



VENMO, MY HANDLE IS kenneth-vance-12



OR TO MY PAYPAL IS MY EMAIL ADDRESS



[email protected]




here is the beginning link for Larry McGuire's teaching on how we overcome in these last days, I recommend you read all and study for this is our victory call


https://larrygmeguiar2.com/bulk_email_15.htm

