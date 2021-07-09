© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
FASTEST JABBER IN THE EAST, HOW FAST CAN HE KILL ? WATCH HIM, MAMA IS PROUD OF HIM I AM SURE
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
211 views • July 09, 2021
First come first jabbed in Indonesia. 3.5 per min. 210 per hour. So with breaks in an 8 hour day he can kill around 1500. In a 5 day week 7500. 7 days a week and overtime an easy 10,000 he can kill. Very efficient. Somebody needs to shoot the bastard.
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
SHARE THIS WITH EVERYONE
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.