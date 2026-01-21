Kamchatka Russia - WEATHER WARFARE - 10-Story Buildings Vanish Beneath Snow

Russia NOW! Kamchatka Tragedy! 10-Story Buildings Vanish Beneath Deep Snow in Kamchatka





In January 2026, Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula was struck by one of the most extreme snowfall events in recorded history. Powerful winter storms dumped up to 5 meters of snow, burying multi-story buildings, blocking roads, shutting down airports, and forcing authorities to declare a state of emergency.





The video footage of Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula experiencing record snowfall in January 2026, with accumulations up to 5 meters burying multi-story buildings and prompting a state of emergency.





Emergency crews and military units worked around the clock to rescue stranded residents, clear massive snowdrifts, and restore critical infrastructure. Experts warn that such extreme winter weather may become more frequent due to changing climate patterns affecting the North Pacific region.





Watch the full report to see shocking visuals, on-ground updates, and expert insights into this historic winter disaster.





