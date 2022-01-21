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Idiot Teacher can't even keep her own mask on .
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60 views • January 21, 2022
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https://brandnewtube.com/@ExTenebrisLux
Following Boris lifting masks in schools yesterday, along with most measures, this teacher took to the media to argue masks should remain in the classroom, the imbecile can't even keep a mask on her face!
https://gettr.com/post/pplx1cd09c
https://brandnewtube.com/@ExTenebrisLux
Following Boris lifting masks in schools yesterday, along with most measures, this teacher took to the media to argue masks should remain in the classroom, the imbecile can't even keep a mask on her face!
https://gettr.com/post/pplx1cd09c
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