© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I HAVE FAITH IN YOU
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • February 25, 2020
I HAVE FAITH IN YOU
Do you have faith in banks? Do you have faith in powerful corporations? Do you have faith in wealthy elites? Do you have faith in politicians? Do you have faith in mass media? ("Beware Sock Puppets" ~ https://inventionschool.tech/sock-puppets-and-the-illusion-of-truth/) All of them are sending us down rabbit holes for their own benefit but I have faith in you who adhere to the moral wisdom brought down to us from our ancestors, you who know right from wrong!
Do you know where the animals of the earth came from? Well, let our storyteller relate the fabled West African account of where the beasts and serpents REALLY came from. It all started out in a small West African village with a starving man named Kweku Tsin. He had found some palm nuts to eat and was trying to break them open when each, in turn, plopped down into a hole behind him. Puzzled, he looked into the hole and to his great surprise the hole was actually the entrance to a village he had never seen before. (..echoes of Alice in Wonderland..) Listen carefully and you will discover how the beasts and serpents got here. Oh, let me remind you that Anansi, that rascally trickster spider of fame, is also in this story stirring up more trouble, as always. Your host, Prof. Binary Mouse, introduces Your Virtual World's Fireside Theater Series.
Do you have faith in banks? Do you have faith in powerful corporations? Do you have faith in wealthy elites? Do you have faith in politicians? Do you have faith in mass media? ("Beware Sock Puppets" ~ https://inventionschool.tech/sock-puppets-and-the-illusion-of-truth/) All of them are sending us down rabbit holes for their own benefit but I have faith in you who adhere to the moral wisdom brought down to us from our ancestors, you who know right from wrong!
Do you know where the animals of the earth came from? Well, let our storyteller relate the fabled West African account of where the beasts and serpents REALLY came from. It all started out in a small West African village with a starving man named Kweku Tsin. He had found some palm nuts to eat and was trying to break them open when each, in turn, plopped down into a hole behind him. Puzzled, he looked into the hole and to his great surprise the hole was actually the entrance to a village he had never seen before. (..echoes of Alice in Wonderland..) Listen carefully and you will discover how the beasts and serpents got here. Oh, let me remind you that Anansi, that rascally trickster spider of fame, is also in this story stirring up more trouble, as always. Your host, Prof. Binary Mouse, introduces Your Virtual World's Fireside Theater Series.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.