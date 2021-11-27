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Cathrine Austin Fitts, Aletheia Media Conference 12.11.2021 Covid laws lead to total digital control!
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105 views • November 27, 2021
On November 28, 2021, Switzerland will hold a vote on the amended Covid law. US investment banker Catherine Austin Fitts spoke at the Alethia media conference about the far-reaching significance of this vote. Because it is not only in Switzerland that Covid laws will increasingly be used for total digital control. She calls on the Swiss, considered a beacon of democracy around the world, to vote "No" in the 11/28/21 vote! Listen to the insightful statement yourself and spread the word.
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