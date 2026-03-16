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President Trump & Russia Point To The Same Enemy; Britain’s Empire Is Finished
* While media attention fixates on Iran, a broader strategic shift is unfolding.
* Great powers act in their own sovereign interests.
* DJT identifies Zelensky as the obstacle to peace.
* Russia names Britain as the saboteur.
* The old paradigm of permanent conflict is breaking down.
Promethean Updates (16 March 2026)
https://rumble.com/v777ads-exposed-trump-and-russia-point-to-the-same-enemy-britains-empire-is-finishe.html