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Vaccine Mandates Are the Ultimate Showdown (Sharyl Attkisson)
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130 views • November 17, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/16/covid-19-vaccine-mandate.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20211116_HL2&mid=DM1044073&rid=1323964963
https://content.uplynk.com/7ddb58e5068e469a94af9afb8f221b48.m3u8?tc=1&;exp=1635971596&rn=736648970&ct=a&cid=7ddb58e5068e469a94af9afb8f221b48&sig=7381c352b6fef7291307229bb15c7a93c33b5d819cab460a0b168140a11a9dee
In a “Full Measure” report, host and investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson described the unprecedented injection mandates that are dividing America
President Joe Biden issued an executive order that would require executive branch federal employees and federal contractors to get a COVID-19 shot by December 8, 2021; with the deadline approaching, 11 U.S. states sued the federal government in order to block the mandate, calling it an unlawful, unconstitutional violation of federal procurement law
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called the mandate an “abuse of power” that would only worsen labor shortages and supply chain woes, further hindering economic recovery
The mandates make no exceptions for people with natural immunity even though it’s been shown that natural immunity may protect you significantly better than an injection
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson stated there's no logical rationale for the mandate since vaccinated individuals can still get infected and transmit the disease
Pfizer’s revenue is up 134% from last year, and it expects to bring in $36 billion by the end of 2021, and that’s just for its COVID-19 shots; all in, the company is expecting 2021 revenue of between $81 billion and $82 billion
Chaos is brewing as Americans face unprecedented injection mandates that order them to comply or risk losing their jobs or freedom to partake in education and society. In a Full Measure report, host and investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson described the resulting “debate over freedom, science and government control,” which is creating a sharp divide across the U.S.
“Covid-19 vaccine mandates have set up the ultimate showdown,” she said. “… Already, there are mass firings, resignations and lawsuits. Now, a national mandate is on the way. Never before has the federal government mandated vaccination for such a large segment of society.”1
Legal Challenges Against Vax Mandates Mount
September 9, 2021, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that would require executive branch federal employees and federal contractors to get a COVID-19 shot by December 8; he pushed the deadline forward November 5, 2021, to January 4, 2022, for full implementation.2 With the deadline approaching, 11 U.S. states quickly sued the federal government in order to block the mandate, calling it an unlawful, unconstitutional violation of federal procurement law.3
Indiana noted Thursday, November 4, 2021, that they would file three separate lawsuits:4 one against the mandate for federal contractors; the second one against OSHA; and the third one will be against mandates for nursing homes workers, hospitals and other agencies that accept Medicare and Medicaid payments.
Meanwhile, November 5, 2021, OSHA issued its first notification5 on its plans to enforce Biden’s order, with a list of “frequently asked questions.” Interestingly, the vaccine mandate and testing will not apply to employees working exclusively from home, or who work entirely outdoors, even though they’ll be counted toward an employer’s workforce number.
A UC Hastings professor who is often call upon to discuss vaccine law, Dorit Reiss, told 10News San Diego6 that the reason OSHA isn’t enforcing the mandates on remote or outside workers is because OSHA doesn’t have the legal authority to do so.
“The agency can only impose emergency standards on issues where workers are in ‘grave danger,’” Reiss said. “OSHA is saying we have really good evidence that COVID-19 is a grave danger to people in indoor places. We don’t have the same kind of evidence that it’s a great danger to people working remotely, not working with other employees, or working outside.”
In New York, which issued an injection mandate that New Yorkers must comply with in order to visit restaurants, bars and gyms, Mayor Bill de Blasio stated, “If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated. It’s time.”7 In the real world, though, Attkisson found that only one of four restaurants they visited actually asked them for proof of vaccination.
New York hospital workers, who are also mandated to get the shot, are also resisting, with 72,000 still choosing not to get a COVID-19 injection. Across the U.S., everyone from health care workers to police to professional athletes are standing up for their health freedom.
also...
Businesses Could Be Fined $700K for Violating Vax Mandates
Will Mandates Further Hinder Economic Recovery?
No Exemptions for Natural Immunity
Vaccine Makers Are the Undisputed Winners
https://content.uplynk.com/7ddb58e5068e469a94af9afb8f221b48.m3u8?tc=1&;exp=1635971596&rn=736648970&ct=a&cid=7ddb58e5068e469a94af9afb8f221b48&sig=7381c352b6fef7291307229bb15c7a93c33b5d819cab460a0b168140a11a9dee
In a “Full Measure” report, host and investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson described the unprecedented injection mandates that are dividing America
President Joe Biden issued an executive order that would require executive branch federal employees and federal contractors to get a COVID-19 shot by December 8, 2021; with the deadline approaching, 11 U.S. states sued the federal government in order to block the mandate, calling it an unlawful, unconstitutional violation of federal procurement law
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds called the mandate an “abuse of power” that would only worsen labor shortages and supply chain woes, further hindering economic recovery
The mandates make no exceptions for people with natural immunity even though it’s been shown that natural immunity may protect you significantly better than an injection
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson stated there's no logical rationale for the mandate since vaccinated individuals can still get infected and transmit the disease
Pfizer’s revenue is up 134% from last year, and it expects to bring in $36 billion by the end of 2021, and that’s just for its COVID-19 shots; all in, the company is expecting 2021 revenue of between $81 billion and $82 billion
Chaos is brewing as Americans face unprecedented injection mandates that order them to comply or risk losing their jobs or freedom to partake in education and society. In a Full Measure report, host and investigative journalist Sharyl Attkisson described the resulting “debate over freedom, science and government control,” which is creating a sharp divide across the U.S.
“Covid-19 vaccine mandates have set up the ultimate showdown,” she said. “… Already, there are mass firings, resignations and lawsuits. Now, a national mandate is on the way. Never before has the federal government mandated vaccination for such a large segment of society.”1
Legal Challenges Against Vax Mandates Mount
September 9, 2021, President Joe Biden issued an executive order that would require executive branch federal employees and federal contractors to get a COVID-19 shot by December 8; he pushed the deadline forward November 5, 2021, to January 4, 2022, for full implementation.2 With the deadline approaching, 11 U.S. states quickly sued the federal government in order to block the mandate, calling it an unlawful, unconstitutional violation of federal procurement law.3
Indiana noted Thursday, November 4, 2021, that they would file three separate lawsuits:4 one against the mandate for federal contractors; the second one against OSHA; and the third one will be against mandates for nursing homes workers, hospitals and other agencies that accept Medicare and Medicaid payments.
Meanwhile, November 5, 2021, OSHA issued its first notification5 on its plans to enforce Biden’s order, with a list of “frequently asked questions.” Interestingly, the vaccine mandate and testing will not apply to employees working exclusively from home, or who work entirely outdoors, even though they’ll be counted toward an employer’s workforce number.
A UC Hastings professor who is often call upon to discuss vaccine law, Dorit Reiss, told 10News San Diego6 that the reason OSHA isn’t enforcing the mandates on remote or outside workers is because OSHA doesn’t have the legal authority to do so.
“The agency can only impose emergency standards on issues where workers are in ‘grave danger,’” Reiss said. “OSHA is saying we have really good evidence that COVID-19 is a grave danger to people in indoor places. We don’t have the same kind of evidence that it’s a great danger to people working remotely, not working with other employees, or working outside.”
In New York, which issued an injection mandate that New Yorkers must comply with in order to visit restaurants, bars and gyms, Mayor Bill de Blasio stated, “If you want to participate in our society fully, you’ve got to get vaccinated. It’s time.”7 In the real world, though, Attkisson found that only one of four restaurants they visited actually asked them for proof of vaccination.
New York hospital workers, who are also mandated to get the shot, are also resisting, with 72,000 still choosing not to get a COVID-19 injection. Across the U.S., everyone from health care workers to police to professional athletes are standing up for their health freedom.
also...
Businesses Could Be Fined $700K for Violating Vax Mandates
Will Mandates Further Hinder Economic Recovery?
No Exemptions for Natural Immunity
Vaccine Makers Are the Undisputed Winners
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