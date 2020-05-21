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Can You Resist the 666!?!
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62 views • May 21, 2020
The Mark of the Beast will be the greatest temptation human beings have faced so far. The Revelation says that nobody will be able to buy or sell without that Mark. However, many people do not give much thought to what it will take to resist the temptation to accept that Mark.
This video gives us a sobering message and wake up call to get out of our lukewarmness and start counting the cost right now
This video gives us a sobering message and wake up call to get out of our lukewarmness and start counting the cost right now
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