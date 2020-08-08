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'Trump And JFK Jr The Plan To Free The World With Truth'
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412 views • August 08, 2020
This is a very interesting video on a subject that has long intrigued me. JFK,Jr.'s death made no sense to me. He flew his own plane, a very reliable model with a stunningly good record for reliability, on a rather short route and one he traveled very frequently. I hope the video is correct and he survived the incident, whatever the actual cause, so he could carry on his fight and now with the aid of his very good friend, now President, Donald Trump. I really hope this video is totally true.
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