Dr. Peter McCullough: Omicron Variant Is an Evolutionary Mistake That Arose Within the Vaccinated

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12/02/2021 Dr. Peter McCullough: I think it’s clear now that the Omicron variant is an evolutionary mistake that arose within the vaccinated. Current cases indicate Omicron variant with low transmissibility and therefore, not necessary for wrapping up on new vaccines.