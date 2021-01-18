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>>>ISLAMONAZI<<< POSERS PUSH FAKE NEWS TO FUEL JIHAD AGAINST FREEDOM
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11 views • January 18, 2021
Researcher Jan Irvin joins Alex Jones to expose this plot to frame Christians, conservatives, and patriots as nazis. The sham is funded by left wing lobbyist and other leftist bad actors. In a form of Crypto-Islam, jihadis pose as nazis to stir the pot. Filmed in April 2019.
INFOWARS -
infowars.com
infowarsstore.com
GAB: @RealAlexJones
MINDS: @RealAlexJones
JAN IRVIN -
logosmedia.com
TWITTER: @LogosMedia01
CASH DAILY -
MINDS: @cashdaily
GAB: @cashdaily
INFOWARS -
infowars.com
infowarsstore.com
GAB: @RealAlexJones
MINDS: @RealAlexJones
JAN IRVIN -
logosmedia.com
TWITTER: @LogosMedia01
CASH DAILY -
MINDS: @cashdaily
GAB: @cashdaily
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