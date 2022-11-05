Elon Fires Half of Twitter; The Dangers of CBDC’s Headline News 11/4/22

Fake News, misinformation, censorship… who are the real purveyors of made up stories and lies? The Left wing media is panicking this week over the possibility that their control over the narrative might be slipping away. Elon Musk sent out notices to 3,700 employees telling them they were terminated from Twitter but will remain on the payroll until February 2023. Tech guru Vivek Ramaswamy dropped free speech truth bombs on CNBC’s news panel giving his ideas for Twitter’s rules: No viewpoint discrimination. That means “hate speech” goes away as a category. – Twitter must prove speech is false before removing it. – If in doubt, give choice to the user to decide what they see.
Russia is blaming the UK for blowing up the Nord stream pipeline as France orders Rumble to take down RT. What is going on with the Paul Pelosi story? Biden’s Gaffes are back this week, telling people that he has cut the country’s debt in half and inflation is going down, not up. Detransitioners get no help or love from the trans community. Where do they turn? And Lynette Zang explains the dangers of Central Bank Digital Currencies. All of that and much more ahead! Read More:
