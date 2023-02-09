BREAKING NEWS: New Report Says US Sabatoged Nord Stream 2 Pipeline

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"The bombing of the Nord Stream underwater gas pipelines in the Baltic Sea was a covert operation ordered by the White House and carried out by the CIA", a report by a veteran investigative journalist Seymour Hersh claims. An exerpt from the report: "Last June, the Navy divers, operating under the cover of a widely publicized mid-summer NATO exercise known as BALTOPS 22, planted the remotely triggered explosives..." Also, ex-Twitter "censor" employees were grilled today on Capitol Hill with Rep. Nancy Mace saying she wishes she never took the jab because of the side effects she is facing and Twitter censored information regarding covid and the vaccine.
Rumble: JOHNNY ENLOW UNFILTERED - EPISODE 44https://rumble.com/v28j4la-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-episode-44.html
Elijah Streams
Cory Gray's Born Again As Kings: https://bornagainaskings.com/ https://rumble.com/v27q3ha-johnny-enlow-unfiltered-episode-43.html
Books mentioned in tonight's broadcast:
RC Sproul's The Last Days According to Jesus https://a.co/d/iPIGdJc
Cory Gray's Born Again As Kings: https://bornagainaskings.com/
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