Trump Just Made His Biggest Iran Gamble Yet | Larry Johnson

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Trump has declared the U.S.–Iran memorandum effectively dead—but what does that mean for the Middle East, global oil markets, and the risk of a wider conflict? In this episode ex-CIA analyst Larry Johnson breaks down the latest developments and what's at stake.
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